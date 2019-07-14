Cleveland, Ritter lead Brooklyn to 4-1 win over West Virginia

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Luke Ritter had two hits and scored two runs, and Matt Cleveland pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings as the Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 4-1 on Sunday.

Cleveland (1-2) allowed one hit while striking out one and walking one to pick up the win.

Brooklyn started the scoring in the second inning when Antoine Duplantis hit a sacrifice fly and Jose Mena hit an RBI triple.

After Brooklyn added a run in the fourth when Ritter scored on a double play, the Black Bears cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Dean Lockery hit an RBI double, bringing home Cory Wood.

The Cyclones tacked on another run in the eighth when Jake Mangum scored on a passed ball.

Braxton Ashcraft (0-5) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out five and walked one.