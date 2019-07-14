Peden leads Kingsport to 2-1 win over Greeneville

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Nate Peden allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Kingsport Mets over the Greeneville Reds in a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Peden struck out four and walked one while allowing one run.

Greeneville got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Ivan Johnson advanced to second on a ground out by Tyler Callihan, stole third, and then scored on a ground out by Cristian Olivo.

After tying the game in the sixth, the Mets took the lead for good in the seventh inning when Jhoander Saez doubled to bring home Gregory Guerrero.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Benito Garcia (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Raul Wallace (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.