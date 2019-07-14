Danner’s homer leads Lansing to 2-0 win over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Hagen Danner hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 2-0 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Sunday.

The home run by Danner scored Hunter Steinmetz and provided all the offense for Lansing.

Fitz Stadler (2-5) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while J.T. Perez (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Kernels were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Lugnuts' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.