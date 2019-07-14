Vavra leads Asheville over Augusta 4-3

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Terrin Vavra had three hits and scored two runs as the Asheville Tourists topped the Augusta GreenJackets 4-3 on Sunday.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third, Asheville grabbed the lead when Niko Decolati hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Danny Edgeworth.

Augusta answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one, including an RBI single by Anyesber Sivira.

Asheville right-hander Ryan Feltner (6-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Trenton Toplikar (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and six hits over four innings.