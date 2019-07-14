Fuenmayor’s homer leads Dos Laredos to 4-3 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Balbino Fuenmayor hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 4-3 win over the Bravos de Leon in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Fuenmayor scored Johnny Davis to give the Tecolotes a 3-1 lead.

The Bravos cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Carlos Rivero hit an RBI double, bringing home Cedric Hunter.

The Tecolotes tacked on another run in the fifth when Josh Rodriguez hit an RBI double, driving in Davis.

Leon saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rivero hit an RBI single, scoring Jeremias Pineda in the fifth inning to cut the Dos Laredos lead to 4-3.

Ivan Zavala (4-0) got the win in relief while Leon starter Yasutomo Kubo (6-9) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Hunter homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Bravos.

With the win, Dos Laredos remains undefeated (5-0) against Leon this season.