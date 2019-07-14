Robson, Kozma lead the way for Toledo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Jacob Robson doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Louisville Bats 9-4 on Sunday.

Pete Kozma homered and singled with four RBIs for Toledo.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Toledo extended its lead when Ronny Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

Louisville answered in the bottom of the frame when Brian O'Grady hit a solo home run to get within two.

Toledo southpaw Tyler Alexander (4-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Vladimir Gutierrez (2-8) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over five innings.

O'Grady homered and doubled for the Bats.