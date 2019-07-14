Lowther, Diaz lead Bowie to 4-2 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Yusniel Diaz had three hits and scored two runs, and Zac Lowther allowed just one hit over 6 2/3 innings as the Bowie Baysox defeated the Akron RubberDucks 4-2 on Sunday.

Lowther (10-5) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing one run.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Bowie added to its lead when Martin Cervenka hit a sacrifice fly and T.J. Nichting hit an RBI single.

After Bowie added a run in the seventh on a double by Diaz, the RubberDucks cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Nellie Rodriguez hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jake Paulson (6-7) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and 10 hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.