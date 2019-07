BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Costello hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to a 5-4 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday.

The home run by Costello scored Jose Miranda and was the game's last scoring play.

Joe Record (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Hunter Stratton (5-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.