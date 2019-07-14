Hanifee, Jarrett lead Frederick to 6-0 win over Salem

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Brenan Hanifee tossed a five-hit shutout and Zach Jarrett hit a three-run home run and had two hits, as the Frederick Keys topped the Salem Red Sox 6-0 on Sunday.

Hanifee (6-9) picked up the win after he struck out four.

In the bottom of the third, Frederick grabbed the lead on a home run by Jarrett that scored Sean Miller and Jean Carrillo. The Keys then added a run in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, Carrillo scored on a forceout, while Patrick Dorrian hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Thad Ward (1-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Red Sox were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Keys' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.