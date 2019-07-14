Rutherford leads Charlotte to 4-3 win over Tampa

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Zach Rutherford had two hits and scored two runs as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Tampa Tarpons 4-3 on Sunday.

After four scoreless innings, Charlotte got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Rutherford hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Jim Haley.

Tampa answered in the top of the next frame when Oswaldo Cabrera hit an RBI single, bringing home Diego Castillo to get within two.

The Stone Crabs tacked on another run in the seventh when Rutherford scored on an error.

Tampa saw its comeback attempt come up short after Leonardo Molina and Omar Carrizales hit RBI doubles in the ninth inning to cut the Charlotte lead to 4-3.

Starter Stephen Woods Jr. (8-1) got the win while Janson Junk (2-5) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

Carrizales doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Tarpons.