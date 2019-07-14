Wilson leads Binghamton to 3-1 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Tommy Wilson pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies over the Portland Sea Dogs in a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Wilson (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing two hits.

Binghamton started the scoring in the first inning when Barrett Barnes hit a two-run home run.

After Binghamton added a run in the ninth on a single by Gavin Cecchini, the Sea Dogs cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jarren Duran scored on a forceout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bryan Mata (1-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.