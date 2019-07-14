Sports
Wilson leads Binghamton to 3-1 win over Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Tommy Wilson pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies over the Portland Sea Dogs in a 3-1 win on Sunday.
Wilson (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing two hits.
Binghamton started the scoring in the first inning when Barrett Barnes hit a two-run home run.
After Binghamton added a run in the ninth on a single by Gavin Cecchini, the Sea Dogs cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jarren Duran scored on a forceout.
Bryan Mata (1-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.
