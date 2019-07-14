Deal, Harris lead Florida to 4-0 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Trey Harris hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, and Hayden Deal allowed just two hits over five innings as the Florida Fire Frogs topped the Clearwater Threshers 4-0 on Sunday. The Fire Frogs swept the three-game series with the win.

Andrew Moritz scored on the play to break a scoreless tie after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a ground out by Riley Delgado and then went to third on a single by Harris.

The Fire Frogs later tacked on three runs in the ninth when Moritz hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Harris to secure the victory.

Deal struck out four and walked one.

Troy Bacon (3-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tyler Carr (2-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Threshers were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Fire Frogs' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.