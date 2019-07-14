Emiliani leads GCL Nationals to 6-1 win over GCL Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Leandro Emiliani hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the GCL Nationals to a 6-1 win over the GCL Cardinals on Sunday.

The home run by Emiliani capped a three-run inning and gave the GCL Nationals a 4-1 lead after Junior Martina hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

GCL Nationals right-hander Eddy Yean (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ludwin Jimenez (1-3) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.

With the win, GCL Nationals improved to 4-1 against GCL Cardinals this season.