Rockies host the Reds after Gray’s strong performance

Cincinnati Reds (41-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-45, third in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-9, 4.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (7-6, 5.32 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 13 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jon Gray. Gray threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Rockies are 25-19 in home games. Colorado has hit 117 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 20, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats.

The Reds are 17-26 in road games. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.80, Tyler Mahle leads the staff with a mark of 4.57. The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Jairo Diaz notched his second victory and Daniel Murphy went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. David Hernandez took his fifth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 48 extra base hits and is batting .326. Arenado is 10-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 21 home runs and is batting .248. Yasiel Puig is 13-for-34 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .273 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Amir Garrett: 10-day IL (lat), Scooter Gennett: day-to-day (illness), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).