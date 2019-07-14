Hulsizer’s homer leads Rancho Cuca. to 6-4 win over Stockton

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Niko Hulsizer hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 6-4 win over the Stockton Ports on Saturday.

The home run by Hulsizer scored Jeter Downs and Devin Mann to give the Quakes a 3-1 lead.

The Quakes added to their lead in the third when Donovan Casey hit a three-run home run.

Stockton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ryan Gridley hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to help cut the Rancho Cuca. lead to 6-4.

Sven Schueller (4-3) got the win in relief while Stockton starter Sean Manaea (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

The Ports squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. For the Ports, Alfonso Rivas doubled and singled twice.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 4-1 against Stockton this season.