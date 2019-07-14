Slaughter, Strumpf and Taylor lead Eugene in win

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Jake Slaughter had five hits, while Chase Strumpf and Zac Taylor recorded three apiece as the Eugene Emeralds defeated the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 12-1 on Saturday.

Slaughter singled five times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. Strumpf doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Salem-Keizer cut into the lead when Sean Roby hit an RBI single, driving in Jeff Houghtby.

Eugene answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to extend its lead. Slaughter and Fernando Kelli hit RBI singles en route to the three-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Emeralds later scored in four additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the fifth.

Yunior Perez (1-3) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Jesus Ozoria (3-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.