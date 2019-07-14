McKinney, Helder carry Modesto to 7-0 win over Inland Empire

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Eugene Helder homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Ian McKinney struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Modesto Nuts topped the Inland Empire 66ers 7-0 on Saturday.

McKinney (7-4) allowed one hit while walking one to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the second, Modesto scored on a single by Helder that brought home Joe Rizzo. Later in the inning, Inland Empire committed an error to give the Nuts a 3-0 lead. The Nuts then added a run in the fourth and three in the seventh. In the fourth, Helder hit a solo home run, while Cal Raleigh hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Nate Bertness (2-3) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and two hits in the California League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The 66ers were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Nuts' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Inland Empire is 3-1 against Modesto this season.