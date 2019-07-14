Pertuz’s homer leads AZL Cubs 1 to 5-3 win over AZL Athletics Gold

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Fabian Pertuz hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 1 to a 5-3 win over the AZL Athletics Gold on Sunday.

The home run by Pertuz capped a four-run inning and gave the AZL Cubs 1 a 5-3 lead after Ryan Reynolds hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the second, AZL Athletics Gold took the lead on a home run by Nick Hundley that scored Marcus Smith and Yhoelnys Gonzalez. AZL Cubs 1 answered in the next half-inning when Ervis Marchan scored on an error.

Niels Stone (1-0) got the win with five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Keiro Munoz (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.