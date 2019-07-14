Curbelo’s homer leads Great Falls to 7-3 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Luis Curbelo hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 7-3 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Saturday.

The home run by Curbelo scored Kelvin Maldonado to give the Voyagers a 4-2 lead.

The Rockies cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Yolki Pena hit an RBI single, bringing home Jack Yalowitz.

The Voyagers later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Luis Mieses hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Anderson Comas to secure the victory.

Sammy Peralta (1-0) got the win in relief while Grand Junction starter Mitchell Kilkenny (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.