Zagunis has 3 RBI, leads Iowa to 11-5 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Mark Zagunis, Taylor Davis and Dixon Machado each drove home three runs, as the Iowa Cubs beat the Round Rock Express 11-5 on Saturday.

Zagunis tripled and singled, driving in three runs. Davis homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Up 1-0, Iowa batted around in the fifth inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs, including a bases-clearing triple by Zagunis.

Iowa right-hander Tyson Miller (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Hartman (5-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.