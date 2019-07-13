Jackson’s homer leads Gwinnett to 8-5 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Alex Jackson hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to an 8-5 win over the Charlotte Knights on Saturday.

The home run by Jackson scored Travis Demeritte and Jonathan Morales to give the Stripers an 8-4 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Charlotte cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Ryan Goins.

Gwinnett starter Mike Foltynewicz (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Odrisamer Despaigne (3-4) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Gwinnett took advantage of some erratic Charlotte pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

For the Knights, Goins homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.