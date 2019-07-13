Tulsa beats NW Arkansas 5-1

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Jared Walker and Errol Robinson scored when a runner was thrown out in the third inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 5-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday.

The play gave the Drillers a 3-1 lead.

The Drillers later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Carlos Rincon hit an RBI double, while Walker hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Cody Thomas homered and singled for Tulsa.

Tulsa right-hander Edwin Uceta (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Conner Greene (3-7) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and six hits over five innings.