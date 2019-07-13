Schaller, Guillen pitch Hagerstown to 2-0 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Reid Schaller allowed just two hits over five innings, and Angel Guillen was also effective on the mound, as the Hagerstown Suns shut down the Lakewood BlueClaws in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Schaller (1-1) struck out four to get the win.

Both runs for Hagerstown came in the first inning when Jackson Cluff scored on an error and Israel Pineda hit a sacrifice fly.

Dominic Pipkin (3-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McCarthy Tatum doubled twice for the BlueClaws. Lakewood was held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Hagerstown staff recorded its third shutout of the year.