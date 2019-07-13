Sports
Jackson’s single leads Burlington to 5-2 win over Danville
BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Kevon Jackson hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 5-2 win over the Danville Braves on Saturday.
The single by Jackson gave the Royals a 4-2 lead and capped a four-run inning for Burlington. Earlier in the inning, Burlington tied the game when Vinnie Pasquantino scored on a balk.
The Royals tacked on another run in the fifth when Michael Massey hit a solo home run.
Massey homered and singled for Burlington.
Angel Zerpa (3-1) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Danville starter Darius Vines (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
