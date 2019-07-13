Sanchez, Garrett lift Jacksonville over Mississippi 7-2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Stone Garrett doubled twice and singled, and Sixto Sanchez allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Mississippi Braves 7-2 on Saturday.

Sanchez (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs.

With the game tied 2-2, the Jumbo Shrimp took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. Joe Dunand hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

Connor Johnstone (3-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out three in the Southern League game.

Drew Waters doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Braves.

Despite the loss, Mississippi is 8-4 against Jacksonville this season.