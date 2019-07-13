Nevin, Vizcaino lead Hartford to 11-9 win over New Hampshire

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Tyler Nevin hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, and Vance Vizcaino hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in four as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 11-9 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Yard Goats and a four-game winning streak for the Fisher Cats.

The single by Nevin capped a three-run inning and cut the New Hampshire lead to 4-3 after Vizcaino drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

The Yard Goats later added six runs in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Nevin hit a three-run home run, while Vizcaino hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

New Hampshire saw its comeback attempt come up short after Alberto Mineo hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run home run by Chad Spanberger in the ninth inning to help cut the Hartford lead to 11-9.

Rayan Gonzalez (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Willy Ortiz (3-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

In the losing effort, New Hampshire got contributions throughout its order, as seven players picked up at least a pair of hits. Kevin Smith was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs. The Fisher Cats also recorded a season-high 17 base hits.

With the win, Hartford improved to 15-7 against New Hampshire this season.