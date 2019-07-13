Adon leads Brooklyn over West Virginia 3-1

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Ranfy Adon had four hits and two RBI as the Brooklyn Cyclones beat the West Virginia Black Bears 3-1 on Saturday.

Brooklyn started the scoring in the first inning when Adon hit a two-run double.

The Black Bears cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Matthew Fraizer hit an RBI double, driving in Kyle Wilkie.

The Cyclones tacked on another run in the sixth when Antoine Duplantis hit an RBI single, bringing home Adon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dan Goggin (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while West Virginia starter Will Kobos (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.