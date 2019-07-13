Tampa Bay Rays to visit the Baltimore Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays (53-39, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-63, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Brendan McKay (1-0, 2.46 ERA, LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays for a doubleheader Saturday.

The Orioles are 13-27 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has hit 109 home runs as a team this season. Renato Nunez leads them with 21, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Rays are 20-17 against AL East Division teams. Tampa Bay has hit 114 home runs as a team this season. Tommy Pham leads them with 14, averaging one every 23.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunez leads the Orioles with 21 home runs and is batting .243. Chance Sisco is 9-for-30 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Kevin Kiermaier leads the Rays with 43 RBIs and is batting .257. Yandy Diaz has 12 hits and is batting .316 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Chaz Roe: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-day IL (ankle), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).