Shaps leads Ogden to 18-1 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Andrew Shaps homered and had two hits, driving in two, as the Ogden Raptors exploded for a season-high 19 hits in a 18-1 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday.

Ogden had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the second inning and seven in the fourth.

In the second, Ryan Ward hit a two-run triple, while Justin Yurchak hit a two-run single in the fourth.

Ogden starter Kevin Malisheski (3-2) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Stephen Ridings (2-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 10 runs and seven hits over three innings.