Sports
Weiss, Alexander spur Kane County to 10-1 win over South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Blaze Alexander doubled twice, and Ryan Weiss allowed just four hits over six innings as the Kane County Cougars defeated the South Bend Cubs 10-1 on Friday.
Weiss (4-5) allowed one run while striking out three and walking one to get the win.
Trailing 1-0, the Cougars took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning. Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Tra Holmes en route to the two-run lead.
The Cougars punctuated the blowout with four runs in the fifth and three in the ninth. In the fifth, Joey Rose hit a two-run single, while Zack Shannon hit a two-run double in the ninth.
Faustino Carrera (5-4) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and 10 hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.
The five extra-base hits for Kane County included a season-high five doubles.
