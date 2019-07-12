Way’s homer leads Mobile to 5-3 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Bo Way hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 5-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Friday.

The home run by Way scored Connor Justus and was the game's last scoring play.

Jo Adell hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the BayBears a 1-0 lead. The Smokies came back to take the lead in the second inning when Christian Donahue hit a three-run home run.

Mobile tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Adell hit a solo home run.

Joe Gatto (4-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jake Stinnett (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.