Duce’s double leads State College over Tri-City in 10 innings

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Matt Duce hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the State College Spikes to a 6-4 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday.

Moises Castillo scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Andrew Warner. Later in the inning, State College added an insurance run when Carlos Soto scored on a single by Brylie Ware.

The Spikes scored one run in the ninth before Tri-City answered with two in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 4-4.

Leonardo Taveras (1-0) got the win in relief while Shea Barry (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.