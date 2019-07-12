Wolfram helps to shut out Delmarva, Hickory wins 3-0

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Grant Wolfram and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Hickory Crawdads defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-0 on Friday.

Wolfram (4-1) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win. Gray Fenter (6-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and seven hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

In the top of the second, Hickory grabbed the lead on a single by Kole Enright that scored Tyreque Reed. The Crawdads then added single runs in the fourth and eighth innings. In the fourth, Ryan Anderson hit a solo home run, while Jonathan Ornelas hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Melvin Novoa in the eighth.

The Shorebirds were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Crawdads' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.