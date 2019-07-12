Hill’s homer leads Altoona to 1-0 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Logan Hill hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Altoona Curve a 1-0 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Friday.

Altoona starter Brandon Waddell (2-1) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tarik Skubal (0-1) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up one run and three hits over five innings.

The SeaWolves were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Curve's staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.