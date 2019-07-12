McBride’s homer leads Lehigh Valley to 7-6 win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Matt McBride hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 7-6 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Friday.

The home run by McBride scored Ali Castillo to give the IronPigs a 7-5 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Rochester cut into the deficit on a walk by Nick Gordon that scored Jaylin Davis.

Kyle Dohy (4-4) got the win in relief while Gabriel Moya (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Wilin Rosario homered and doubled, driving in four runs for the Red Wings. Gordon homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

With the win, Lehigh Valley improved to 10-5 against Rochester this season.