Witte’s single leads Pawtucket to 6-2 win over Buffalo

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Jantzen Witte hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 6-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The single by Witte came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Pawtucket scored on three more plays, including a two-run single by Josh Tobias.

In the top of the fifth, Buffalo cut into the deficit on a triple by Socrates Brito that scored Bo Bichette.

Darwinzon Hernandez (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Buffalo starter Conor Fisk (2-5) took the loss in the International League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Buffalo won the first game 4-3.