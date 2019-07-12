Los Angeles Dodgers to visit the Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers (60-32, first in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (49-41, third in the NL East)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (7-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (9-4, 4.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Red Sox are 20-22 in home games. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .341, good for second in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the lineup with a mark of .385.

The Dodgers are 23-20 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .466, good for first in in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a .692 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 18 home runs and has 48 RBIs. Rafael Devers is 19-for-44 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 107 hits and has 71 RBIs. Max Muncy is 9-for-39 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .335 batting average, 7.08 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 60-day IL (elbow).