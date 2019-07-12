FC Cincinnati faces Chicago on 8-game road slide

FC Cincinnati (4-13-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (5-8-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Bridgeview, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati visits Chicago looking to stop an eight-game road skid.

The Fire are 3-4-4 in conference games. Chicago is 3-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

FC Cincinnati is 2-6-1 against conference opponents. FC Cincinnati is 2-0-0 when it scores more than two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Gaitan leads Chicago with six assists. C.J. Sapong has four goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

Kekuta Manneh has three goals and two assists for FC Cincinnati. Fatai Alashe has one goal over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 3-4-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.3 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 2-8-0, averaging one goal, 0.8 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing three goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Djordje Mihailovic.

FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Roland Lamah (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Fatai Alashe (injured).