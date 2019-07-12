Eastern Conference-leader Philadelphia and Real Salt Lake face off

Philadelphia Union (10-5-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (8-9-2, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts Eastern Conference-leader Philadelphia.

Real Salt Lake is 6-2-0 at home. Real Salt Lake has drawn 63 corner kicks and averages 3.3 per game, the fewest in the Western Conference.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Union are 4-3-3 on the road. Philadelphia is sixth in the MLS drawing 108 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damir Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake with three assists. Sam Johnson has six goals over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Jamiro Monteiro has four goals and six assists for Philadelphia. Kacper Przybylko has six goals over the past 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 5-4-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Tony Beltran (injured), Nedum Onuoha (injured), Sam Johnson (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).

Philadelphia: Oliver Mbaizo (injured), Michee Ngalina (injured), Jamiro Monteiro (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Carlos Miguel (injured).