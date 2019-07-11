Hummel’s homer leads Biloxi to 6-2 win over Chattanooga

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Cooper Hummel hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 6-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday.

The home run by Hummel gave the Shuckers a 6-2 lead and capped a six-run inning for Biloxi. Earlier in the inning, Biloxi tied the game when Patrick Leonard hit an RBI triple and then took the lead when Jake Gatewood hit an RBI single.

Cameron Roegner (2-3) got the win in relief while Aaron Fossas (4-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.