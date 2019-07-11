Koscielny refuses to travel with Arsenal on US tour

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 24, 2019 file photo, Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny looks on during their English Premier League soccer match againsy Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. Arsenal says captain Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel with the team for its preseason tour to the United States, it was announced Thursday, July 11. The Premier League club released a statement saying it was “very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions.” Arsenal says it was working to resolve the matter. AP Photo

Arsenal says captain Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel with the team for its preseason tour to the United States.

The English Premier League club released a statement saying it was "very disappointed by Laurent's actions, which are against our clear instructions."

Arsenal says it was working to resolve the matter.

Koscielny joined Arsenal in 2010 and is out of contract at the end of the coming season.