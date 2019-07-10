Rodriguez leads Quintana Roo to 4-3 win over Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Reynaldo Rodriguez hit two solo homers as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Saraperos de Saltillo 4-3 on Wednesday.

With the game tied 1-1 in the sixth, Quintana Roo grabbed the lead when Rodriguez hit a solo home run.

Saltillo answered in the bottom of the inning when Dariel Alvarez hit a solo home run to tie it up.

The Tigres took the lead for good in the seventh when Francisco Cordoba hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yordanys Linares.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saltillo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jose Manuel Orozco hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Quintana Roo lead to 4-3.

Quintana Roo southpaw Marlon Arias (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Sanchez (7-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings.

For the Saraperos, Alvarez homered and singled twice.