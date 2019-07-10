Sports
Rodriguez leads Quintana Roo to 4-3 win over Saltillo
SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Reynaldo Rodriguez hit two solo homers as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Saraperos de Saltillo 4-3 on Wednesday.
With the game tied 1-1 in the sixth, Quintana Roo grabbed the lead when Rodriguez hit a solo home run.
Saltillo answered in the bottom of the inning when Dariel Alvarez hit a solo home run to tie it up.
The Tigres took the lead for good in the seventh when Francisco Cordoba hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yordanys Linares.
Saltillo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jose Manuel Orozco hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Quintana Roo lead to 4-3.
Quintana Roo southpaw Marlon Arias (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Sanchez (7-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings.
For the Saraperos, Alvarez homered and singled twice.
