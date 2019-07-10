Selman, Diaz lift Vermont over Williamsport 11-2

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Shane Selman tripled and singled as the Vermont Lake Monsters beat the Williamsport Crosscutters 11-2 on Wednesday.

Jordan Diaz homered and doubled with three RBIs and a pair of runs for Vermont.

Vermont batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run double by Marty Bechina.

The Lake Monsters later scored in four additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jhenderson Hurtado (2-0) got the win in relief while Williamsport starter Jose Conopoima (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.