Sierra’s single leads Fayetteville to 3-2 win over Winston-Salem

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Miguelangel Sierra hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 3-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday.

Jake Adams scored on the play after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on an error.

In the bottom of the second, Fayetteville took the lead on a home run by Scott Manea that scored Ross Adolph. Winston-Salem answered in the eighth inning when Evan Skoug hit a two-run home run.

Austin Hansen (2-1) got the win in relief while Jose Nin (3-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

JJ Muno doubled and singled for the Dash.