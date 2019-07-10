Odyssey Sims lifts Lynx past Sky, 73-72

Odyssey Sims hit the go-ahead jumper with 6.4 seconds to play and finished with 16 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 73-72 victory over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night

Sylvia Fowles added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota. She has 156 career double-doubles, one shy of the WNBA record set by Lisa Leslie.

Asia Taylor, who signed as a free agent with Minnesota on July 2, scored a career-high 13 points. The Lynx (9-6) have won three in row.

Sims drove, spun into the lane, pump faked to get her defender in the air and hit a jumper that proved to be the winner. Chicago's Allie Quigley missed a deep 3-point shot as time expired.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chicago's Quigley scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half and tied her career high with six 3-pointers, including two during a 14-0 run that gave the Sky (7-8) a 55-54 lead, their first since midway through the first quarter, with 22 seconds left in the third. There were three ties and nine lead changes from there.

MERCURY 91, MYSTICS 68

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Griner had 25 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Phoenix beat Washington for its fifth win in six games.

Briann January added 18 points and six rebounds for Phoenix (7-6).

Tianna Hawkins led Washington (9-5) with 24 points and seven rebounds. Washington forward Elena Delle Donne did not play after suffering a nasal fracture during the first quarter against Los Angeles on Sunday.

ACES 74, FEVER 71

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Liz Cambage had 19 points and six rebounds to help Las Vegas beat Indiana.

Kayla McBride and Kelsey Plum each added 14 points for Las Vegas (10-5).

Candice Dupree led Indiana (6-10) with 13 points.

DREAM 78, SUN 75

ATLANTA (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points and Elizabeth Williams had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds in Atlanta's victory over Connecticut.

Renee Montgomery added 12 points for Atlanta (4-10).

Courtney Williams led Connecticut (9-6) with 13 points.