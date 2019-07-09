Lagrange leads Columbia to 4-1 win over Augusta

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Wagner Lagrange tripled and singled twice as the Columbia Fireflies topped the Augusta GreenJackets 4-1 on Tuesday.

Augusta started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Ismael Munguia advanced to second on a ground out by Jose Layer and then scored on a single by Frankie Tostado.

After tying the game in the second, the Fireflies took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Hayden Senger hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Chase Chambers.

The Fireflies later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Brian Sharp scored when a runner was thrown out and Lagrange hit an RBI triple to secure the victory.

Columbia right-hander Christian James (3-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Keaton Winn (3-6) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up two runs and seven hits over five innings.