Brito’s triple leads Clearwater to 7-3 win over Palm Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Daniel Brito hit a bases-clearing triple in the third inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 7-3 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday.

The triple by Brito scored Simon Muzziotti, Rodolfo Duran, and Matt Kroon to give the Threshers a 5-3 lead.

The Threshers later tacked on a run in both the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Jhailyn Ortiz scored on a sacrifice, while Nick Maton hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Clearwater right-hander Julian Garcia (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gonzalez (4-11) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing five runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.