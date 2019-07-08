Kinneman’s homer leads West Virginia to 9-6 win over Auburn

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Brett Kinneman hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 9-6 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Monday.

The home run by Kinneman scored William Matthiessen to tie the game 2-2.

After West Virginia added two runs in the fourth, the Doubledays tied the game in the fifth inning when Onix Vega hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jake Randa.

The Black Bears took the lead for good in the sixth when Cory Wood hit an RBI double, driving in Ryan Haug.

Wood doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for West Virginia.

Denny Roman (1-0) got the win in relief while Amos Willingham (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Doubledays left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Vega doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Doubledays. Randa doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.