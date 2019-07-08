Sports
Lee’s homer leads Tri-City to 4-3 win over Brooklyn
TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- AJ Lee hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Tri-City ValleyCats to a 4-3 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Monday.
The home run by Lee capped a four-run inning and gave the ValleyCats a 4-2 lead after Wilyer Abreu hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Brooklyn cut into the deficit on a double by Wilmer Reyes that scored Yoel Romero.
Angel Macuare (1-2) got the win in relief while Brooklyn starter Matt Cleveland (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
For the Cyclones, Reyes doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base. Romero doubled and singled twice.
