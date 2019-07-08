Anderson helps to shut out Bristol, Pulaski wins 5-0

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Reid Anderson and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Pulaski Yankees beat the Bristol Pirates 5-0 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Yankees and a five-game winning streak for the Pirates.

Anderson (2-1) went three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out one and walking one to get the win. Jose Maldonado (2-2) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

In the top of the second, Pulaski took the lead on a triple by Spencer Henson that scored Saul Torres. The Yankees then added three runs in the third and a run in the fifth. In the third, Torres hit a two-run single, while Henson drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ryder Green in the fifth.

Henson tripled and doubled, driving in two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Pirates were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.